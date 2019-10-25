NREI's Common Area, Episode 21

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer talks about the news that made headlines this week, including the latest update on Sears, recent research from Hodes Weill and Cornell University showing a rise in target allocations. David also shares news from the Boston area on the life sciences market, and whether it is it signalling a downturn ahead.

In this episode, you will learn:

Ongoing issues for Sears through bailout and bankruptcy

Where large pension funds are investing their money

Recent stats showing that lab space markets’ could be signalling a recession

And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories: