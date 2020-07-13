NREI's Common Area: How Malls Are Being Used for More Than Just Shopping

In episode 39 of NREI's Common Area podcast, David Bodamer speaks with Lou Conforti, CEO of Washington Prime Group (WPG). WPG is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties.

Conforti talks about what he and the WPG team are doing to help their tenants continue operating their retail businesses during COVID-19.

In this episode, you will learn:

How Washington Prime Group is assisting their tenants during COVID-19

Ways that the company is helping tenants strike a delicate balance between physical space and e-commerce

How the company has brought last-mile fulfillment facilities to some of its properties

How WPG differentiates itself from other open-air retail real estate firms

Creative ways that WPG is using open-air spaces in their assets

And more!

Tune in now to hear how Washington Prime is collaborating with retail tenants to pivot during the pandemic.