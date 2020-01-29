NREI's Common Area Podcast, Episode 27

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses how grocery stores are evolving to meet consumers’ ever-changing shopping habits, why consolidation is inevitable, and how these changes will impact shopping center landlords.

In this episode, you will learn:

How grocery chains are evolving to accommodate changes in consumer habits

Why smaller stores are at risk of being snatched up by the national players and larger chains

Why consolidation can be positive for landlords

And more!

What does all of this mean for grocers and landlords going forward? Tune in to find out!

