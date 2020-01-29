NREI's Common Area Podcast, Episode 27

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses how grocery stores are evolving to meet consumers’ ever-changing shopping habits, why consolidation is inevitable, and how these changes will impact shopping center landlords.
In this episode, you will learn:
- How grocery chains are evolving to accommodate changes in consumer habits
- Why smaller stores are at risk of being snatched up by the national players and larger chains
- Why consolidation can be positive for landlords
- And more!
What does all of this mean for grocers and landlords going forward? Tune in to find out!
Read the full story: Grocer Consolidation Is Expected to Continue. How Will It Impact Shopping Center Landlords?
0 comments
Hide comments