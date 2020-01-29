Skip navigation
Menu
Retail

NREI's Common Area Podcast, Episode 27

David Bodamer discusses how grocery stores are evolving to meet consumers’ ever-changing shopping habits, why consolidation is inevitable, and how these changes will impact shopping center landlords.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer discusses how grocery stores are evolving to meet consumers’ ever-changing shopping habits, why consolidation is inevitable, and how these changes will impact shopping center landlords.  

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How grocery chains are evolving to accommodate changes in consumer habits
  • Why smaller stores are at risk of being snatched up by the national players and larger chains 
  • Why consolidation can be positive for landlords
  • And more!

What does all of this mean for grocers and landlords going forward? Tune in to find out!

Read the full story: Grocer Consolidation Is Expected to Continue. How Will It Impact Shopping Center Landlords?

TAGS: News Investment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related