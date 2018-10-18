Timeline: How Sears Went from Biggest Retailer in the U.S. to Chapter 11

The 126-year-old department-store chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. While the retailer announced that 142 stores would close—in addition to dozens of other closures previously announced—it also said it hoped to return to profitability quickly. As of August, the company had 866 Kmart and Sears stores in operation in the U.S., a far cry from the 3,500 stores it once operated in 2005. Here’s a look back at how Sears—known for selling everything from clothes to power tools—has evolved over the years. (Sources: searsarchives.com and various news outlets)