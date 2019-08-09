Skip navigation
Menu
Retail

The Weekender Podcast, Episode 10

It's a retail-heavy episode with news about the American Dream project in N.J., Barneys New York's bankruptcy restructuring and an update on dollar store net lease investment in this week's podcast.

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson discuss top stories around the retail market, from mega-malls to old favorites like Barneys New York and dollar stores.

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Is the American Dream mega-mall coming to fruition after 20 years?

  • Why you shouldn’t think of it as a mall, but more like a tourist attraction

  • Why luxury department stores are not immune to high rents and slowing sales

  • Why dollar stores are so attractive to net lease investors 

  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories:

TAGS: News Finance & Investment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related