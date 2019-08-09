The Weekender Podcast, Episode 10

In this episode of the NREI Weekender Podcast, David Bodamer highlights the hot stories of the week. David and co-host Aric Johnson discuss top stories around the retail market, from mega-malls to old favorites like Barneys New York and dollar stores.

In this episode, you will learn:

Is the American Dream mega-mall coming to fruition after 20 years?

Why you shouldn’t think of it as a mall, but more like a tourist attraction

Why luxury department stores are not immune to high rents and slowing sales

Why dollar stores are so attractive to net lease investors

