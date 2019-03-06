Menu
Alternative Properties>Self Storage

An Overview of the Self-Storage Market

self_storage_2019_MM_gallery_promo
Start Slideshow
Highlights from a recent Marcus & Millichap report on the self-storage outlook in 36 markets across the United States.

In February, Marcus & Millichap released its annual forecast for the self-storage market in the United States. 

Overall, the firm sees the investment climate as being robust for the sector, in part due to favorable demographic trends. 

"The self-storage industry continues to benefit from long-term demographic factors, including the aging of the millennial generation," according to the report. "The 80 million strong population cohort represents a little less than a third of all non-commercial self-storage renters. That proportion is likely to rise as the leading edge of the demographic group enters their primary income-earning years."

Additionally, the firm pointed to private businesses as a major source of self-storage demand since such units are often more cost-effective than having on-site storage in office or retail facilities. 

The following gallery includes key stats from the 36 markets, as well as the U.S. as a whole. Markets are ranked by forecasted vacancy rates for 2019. All statistics in the gallery reflect Marcus & Millichap's projections for where each market will end the year. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Finance & Investment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
self storage
Where Does Tidiness Craze Leave Self-Storage?: Stephen Gandel
Mar 04, 2019
Self-storage
Rents Fall as More Self-Storage Properties Come to the Market
Jan 04, 2019
self storage
Self-Storage Investors Still Pay Top Dollar for Acquisitions, In Spite of Declining Yields
Oct 23, 2018
self-storage
Self-Storage REITs Anticipate Lower Rent Growth, but the Sector Continues to be a Good Bet
Oct 05, 2018