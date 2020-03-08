10 More Takeaways from the 2020 NIC Spring Conference

The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) wrapped up the final day of its 2020 Spring Conference on Friday with discussions on the state of the economy, demographic trends, technology in the seniors housing space and disruption regarding healthcare payment and delivery.

NIC chief economist and director of outreach, Beth Burnham Mace, touched on these trends and how they relate to the seniors housing industry and care sectors.

Here are some takeaways from Friday’s session.