Five Takeaways from a Study on the Middle-Income Seniors Market

A recent study has identified a sizeable market of middle-income seniors in need of affordable seniors housing, a population that will skyrocket to 14.4 million by 2029. This demand segment is defined by seniors who will not qualify for long-term Medicaid care, but cannot afford to move into seniors housing on their own.

The study was conducted by researchers at NORC at the University of Chicago, with funding provided by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC), and additional support from AARP, the AARP Foundation, the John A. Hartford Foundation, and The SCAN Foundation. Beth Burnham Mace, NIC’s chief economist, stressed the importance of this population for current and future investors in the seniors housing sector.

Here are five takeaways from the report: