Nine Takeaways from the 2020 NIC Spring Conference

Discussions at the National Investment Center's (NIC) spring conference touched on the growing convergence of healthcare and seniors housing.

More than 1,500 attendees were at the Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina attending the 2020 NIC Spring Conference on day one, a 4.4 percent increase from the first day of last year, according to NIC. It is NIC’s second largest event. The fall conference in Chicago boasted 3,300 attendees, an NIC record.

The overall sentiment at the conference was optimistic, though there are growing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak and rising healthcare costs.

Here are the main takeaways from sessions held on Thursday, March 5.