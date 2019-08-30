The NREI Common Area Podcast, Episode 13

Today, co-host Aric Johnson asks David Bodamer the question we all want an answer to but are afraid to ask: Why did we change the name of this podcast from Weekender to Common Area?

After David shares the answer, they go on to discuss the data from NREI’s latest research study on the seniors housing market.

In this episode, you will learn:

The major takeaways from this year’s research

Has there been a shift in the sentiment from previous surveys?

How respondents view construction as it affects the senior market

What people are thinking about occupancy rates

Tune in to hear the latest findings from this year’s On Solid Ground study as part of the NREI Research Series.

Resources: Senior Housing Market Study