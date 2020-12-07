NREI's Common Area: Seniors Housing's Post-Pandemic Future

Brought to you by Ryan.

In this episode of the Common Area podcast, David Bodamer is joined by Beth Burnham Mace, the chief economist and director of capital markets outreach at the National Investment Center for Senior Housing and Care (NIC), a non-profit organization that provides options and support for seniors housing and care by bringing capital into the industry.

In this episode, you will learn:

What has made some sub-sectors more resilient than others during this pandemic and an update on operating fundamentals

The best ways for a seniors housing investor to secure financing

What the status of move-ins is for seniors housing facilities

Whether COVID-19 has changed the operational thought process in seniors care

And more!

Listen in and hear how the senior living sector plans to bounce back and thrive post-COVID-19.