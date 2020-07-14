5 Tips for More Efficient and Effective Financial Forecasting in Real Estate

Financial forecasting plays a pivotal role in positioning a real estate company for growth and sustainability. And it's become an even bigger priority for many businesses navigating today’s volatile landscape.
But forecasting is no simple task, nor is it an exact science.
So, how can you ensure your finance team consistently delivers forecasts your organization can count on?
Join AvidXchange’s Brian Thayer and Domuso’s Brian Ball for an interactive webinar discussion touching on:
- Why financial forecasting is critical to long-term success
- Common challenges facing financial planning and analysis functions today
- 5 actionable tips for creating better forecasts under any circumstances
- How automating core financial processes, like accounts payable, can improve the efficiency and accuracy of your forecasting efforts
CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.
