The Capital Raising Formula: Optimizing Fundraising Through Technology

What if there was a simple way to change how you think about fundraising, and the efforts of your organization to raise capital that has the potential to make your work faster, simpler, and more profitable?

Join AppFolio Investment Management Industry Principal Michael Sebastian for a discussion on how to streamline fundraising and effectively raise more capital through the use of technology.

Topics in this webinar will include:

Investor sentiment and trend data, and how investor expectations have changed

How to leverage technology to increase investor confidence and raise more capital

How to establish efficient workflows for a faster fundraise

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Michael Sebastian

Industry Principal

AppFolio Investment Management

David Bodamer - Moderator

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

Wealth Management Real Estate