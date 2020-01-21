The Challenges of Fintech and How Real Estate Companies Can Overcome Them

The financial technology, or fintech, boom born in the consumer space is charging full-steam into the business-to-business world, offering companies more efficient and advantageous methods of moving money.

With a growing subset of fintech solutions purpose-built for the real estate industry, forward-thinking owners, operators and property managers have a prime opportunity to gain a competitive advantage by assembling the right tech stack. But as the market evolves and new solutions continue to appear, it can become more difficult to assess which options are best for your business. With hundreds of tools to choose from, it can be challenging to know which technologies to implement at your commercial real estate firm.

Join us on Tuesday, February 18th for an expert panel discussion on the state of fintech relevant to real estate and how your business can first assess, then leverage, the right technology to add efficiency for sustained success and scalable growth in 2020.

Our discussion will highlight:

The state of fintech for real estate in 2020

Why shopping for a solution is more difficult than ever

What questions to ask when assessing innovative technologies

Best practices for leveraging technology to drive back-office efficiency

Chris Elmore

Company’s Evangelist

AvidXchange

David Bodamer - Moderator

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

National Real Estate Investor

