COVID-19 and CRE: Strategies and Solutions for Maintaining Continuity and Safeguarding Your Business

The impact of COVID-19 on the commercial real estate market has been sudden and dramatic, and the mounting effects of the pandemic on base fundamentals—like leasing activity, available capital and leverage ratios—are bound to be significant. Many investment management firms are experiencing business disruptions as a result.

To better understand COVID-19’s impact on real estate investing, AppFolio has been surveying the market and identifying key strategies being leveraged by investment management firms that are managing to succeed in this uncertain environment.

Join us along with AppFolio Industry Principal Michael Sebastian as he shares insights on how investment managers can maintain business continuity and boost investor confidence during times of disruption.

Topics covered in this webinar include:

Tips for boosting investor confidence and maintaining trust

Strategies for maintaining business operations to mitigate risk and capture opportunity

How to effectively leverage asset-level details to enhance investor relations

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Michael Sebastian

Industry Principal

AppFolio Investment Management

David Bodamer - Moderator

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

National Real Estate Investor

