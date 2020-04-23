Crisis Management: How Real Estate Firms are Solving for Critical Gaps in Continuity Plans

The pandemic-fueled economic crisis has forced commercial real estate executives to ramp up contingency plans at a unparalleled pace, and has quickly catapulted business continuity planning from a best practice to a priority objective.
And now more than ever, having the right technology is vital to maintaining operations, including being able to communicate with team members, preserve financial controls and execute payroll. That’s why we were surprised to learn when we polled senior management from 500 U.S. companies that only 37% said they had the right technology for their employees to work from home.
Why the tech gap, and how can real estate businesses position themselves for success?
Join us to learn actionable ways you can immediately prepare your team to work efficiently and effectively at any time, in any location.
During this webinar you will learn:
- Why there are gaps—and which technologies are critical
- Best practices for back office teams when working remotely
- How AP automation helps solves the gaps, allowing your team to process invoices and pay bills from any location, at any time
CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.
Jon Land
Manager of Channel Sales, Real Estate
AvidXchange
Beth Schwartz Sr.
Director of Product Management
MRI Software
Hope Dunleavy
Lead Managing Consultant
RealFoundations
David Bodamer - Moderator
Executive Director of Content & User Engagement
National Real Estate Investor