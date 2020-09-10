Skip navigation
How Data Is Helping CRE Businesses Rethink Their Prospecting Strategies

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 1:30 PM ET

2020 has prompted businesses in CRE to examine and even rethink some of their ‘tried and true’ prospecting strategies. Businesses with a true understanding of the market require context, connecting people to companies and companies to ownership of commercial property. Discover how having a deep understanding of these connections will enable you to make better strategic decisions and build stronger relationships with prospects.

Attend this webinar and learn:

  • The importance of understanding the breadth of a prospect’s portfolio
  • How mapping people data can unlock valuable insights for your business
  • Why access to data is becoming increasingly more important 

Aviva Fink - Moderator
VP of Business Development & Partnerships
Reonomy

 

Maureen Teyssier
Chief Data Scientist
Reonomy

 

David Bodamer - Host
Executive Director of Content & User Engagement
National Real Estate Investor

 

 

 

