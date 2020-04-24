How past recessions can inform current decision making

Following up our webinar in January, Understanding Market Cyclicality, panelists from Reonomy, Marcus & Millichap and Forbes will dissect historical data & analyze market trends in an effort to uncover strategies for the current recession.Our experts will be addressing timely market concerns and pinpointing particular asset types and markets that are expected to be the hardest hit in commercial real estate, as well as making predictions for where the market is headed.



What you will learn:

how this recession mimics those of the past

what asset types and markets are most at risk

tips for navigating deal flow in a market downturn

market assumptions and predictions

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Rich Sarkis

CEO

Reonomy

Peter Von Der Ahe

NYC & US Multifamily Investment Expert

Marcus & Millichap

Omar Eltorai

Market Analyst

Reonomy

Brad Thomas

Editor in Chief

Forbes Real Estate Investor