How past recessions can inform current decision making

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Following up our webinar in January, Understanding Market Cyclicality, panelists from Reonomy, Marcus & Millichap and Forbes will dissect historical data & analyze market trends in an effort to uncover strategies for the current recession.Our experts will be addressing timely market concerns and pinpointing particular asset types and markets that are expected to be the hardest hit in commercial real estate, as well as making predictions for where the market is headed.
 
What you will learn:

  • how this recession mimics those of the past
  • what asset types and markets are most at risk
  • tips for navigating deal flow in a market downturn
  • market assumptions and predictions

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

 

Rich Sarkis
CEO
Reonomy

 

Peter Von Der Ahe
NYC & US Multifamily Investment Expert
Marcus & Millichap

 

Omar Eltorai
Market Analyst
Reonomy

 

Brad Thomas
Editor in Chief
Forbes Real Estate Investor

 

 

 

