Investing in Seniors Housing Properties: Opportunities and Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to the seniors housing sector. However, a compelling investment case remains. Attend this webinar to learn about the opportunities as well as the challenges operators and investors face today; how capital is pricing the sector; what returns investors are achieving; and how the market fundamentals have evolved.



We’ll also preview the results of the recently completed NREI/NIC Investor Sentiment Survey, which looks at trends in:

Expenses as a result of Covid-19

Significant factors affecting seniors housing occupancy

Attractiveness of investing in seniors housing versus other property types

Cycle stage, sales volume and closing time

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, CIMC®, RMA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Sponsored by



Speakers

Beth Burnham Mace

Chief Economist and Director of Outreach

National Investment Center (NIC)

Chuck Harry

Chief Operating Officer

NIC

David Bodamer - Moderator

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

National Real Estate Investor