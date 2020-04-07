Navigating the New Reality: Real Estate Recovery Planning in an Age of Uncertainty

The precise impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial real estate markets remains unknowable, but no doubt the effects will vary by market and asset class and depend greatly on the duration of the economic shutdown. Economic models indicate a recession, but what form that takes remains to be seen. Ultimately, the capital markets will drive what happens next—that is, how quickly capital flows back into real estate and how long will it take for market participants to jump back in.
In this webinar, Kevin Shane, EVP Capital Markets for real estate crowdfunding company Sharestates, and Michael Ramin, Director of Business development, discuss what they’ve been hearing from clients around the country representing both real estate developers and investors—and the steps they’re taking now in planning for an uncertain future.
Topics covered in this webinar include:
- The debt capital picture before COVID-19, and what it looks like now
- Areas of borrowing or lending that are picking up in the wake of the crisis
- The short-term and long-term effects on real estate borrowing and lending, and what the platforms that facilitate these transactions can do to encourage more activity
- How state mandated closures and other governmental regulations issued to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are impacting both the deal sponsorship and capital sides of the house
- How terms, risk assessment, and underwriting practices are changing in the face of the crisis—and the kinds of terms investors are seeking now
- On the institutional side, where institutional investors are shifting their focus and how the access to and cost of capital will be affected over the next year
Michael Ramin
Director of Business Development
Sharestates
Kevin Shane
Vice President of Captital Markets
Sharestates
David Bodamer - Moderator
Executive Director of Content & User Engagement
National Real Estate Investor
