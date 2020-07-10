Shelter in a Storm: The Case for Trophy Office Building Investment

You may have read stories in the news about the future of office space. Ironically, for almost every story about a company shifting to work from home, there is another pointing to growing demand for office space. For example, Google’s Eric Schmidt believes that the need for office space will increase as tenants socially distance their employees.

The reality is probably somewhere in between - although some employees will work from home for part of the week, most employees will return to the office full time. Those that return will occupy more office space per capita to maintain safe distancing.

Following the 2008 recession, employers discovered that they could reduce office rental costs by putting more workers into less office space—a trend known as densification. Densification reached a pinnacle in 2019 with many employers providing less than 100 ft.² per employee. Post-COVID-19, we expect that trend to reverse in a dramatic way.

The truth about office space and COVID-19 How landlords and tenants are working to keep offices safe

