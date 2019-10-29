Tips For Ensuring CRE Property Data Integrity

If you’re like many property owners and managers, the reams of information that set your back-office up for success are spread across multiple locations on spreadsheets, CRM programs, homegrown systems, Word doc reports, and more.

But storing information across different systems puts your important and highly sensitive data at risk. It may be riddled with unknown errors. Difficult to quickly reference in emergencies. And leave your business open to a security breach.

How secure is your business, and is it at risk right now?

Find out by attending this webinar and hear a panel of experts discuss:

How to ensure data integrity

Tips for avoiding the “Million Dollar Oops”

Ways to answer investor requests without causing an internal fire drill

The new standard for information organization

*CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Jacob Goldsmith

Founder and Principal

Goldwolf Ventures LLC

Quincy Oswald

Client Services Manager

AppFolio Investment Management

David Gaultiere

Product Manager

AppFolio Investment Management

David Bodamer - Moderator

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

National Real Estate Investor

