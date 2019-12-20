Understanding Market Cyclicality: Can You Predict the Next Hot Market?

Understanding market patterns is complex — not even the nation’s leading economists always get it right. But how does interpreting past market patterns inform a savvy investment strategy, and what are the key things to look for when entering a new market or evaluating an opportunity?

Join us for this timely webinar as we take a look at recent high-growth markets and identify the tailwinds that have supported their upward trajectories. Topics include:

Historic market cyclicality

Common market indicators

Markets to watch

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Rich Sarkis

CEO

Reonomy

Peter Von Der Ahe

NYC & US Multifamily Investment Expert

Marcus & Millichap

Omar Eltorai

Market Analyst

Reonomy

David Bodamer - Moderator

Executive Director of Content & User Engagement

National Real Estate Investor

SPONSORED BY



