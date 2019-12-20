Skip navigation
Understanding Market Cyclicality: Can You Predict the Next Hot Market?

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

Understanding market patterns is complex — not even the nation’s leading economists always get it right. But how does interpreting past market patterns inform a savvy investment strategy, and what are the key things to look for when entering a new market or evaluating an opportunity? 

Join us for this timely webinar as we take a look at recent high-growth markets and identify the tailwinds that have supported their upward trajectories. Topics include:

  • Historic market cyclicality 
  • Common market indicators 
  • Markets to watch

CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Rich Sarkis
CEO
Reonomy

 

Peter Von Der Ahe
NYC & US Multifamily Investment Expert
Marcus & Millichap

 

Omar Eltorai
Market Analyst
Reonomy

 

David Bodamer - Moderator
Executive Director of Content & User Engagement
National Real Estate Investor

 

SPONSORED BY
Reonomy logo
 

 

 

