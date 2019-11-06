Sponsored by DISH Business

Providing high-speed internet is less of an added perk for renters these days, and more a standard part of a utility package. With more renters relying on quick and dependable online connections for work and play, a lack of high-speed internet access is often a deal breaker. This presents an opportunity for property owners to leverage Wi-Fi and create additional revenue streams, either by including high-speed internet into the rental rate or by including broadband costs into a separate technology fee. Read on to learn more about ways to monetize high-speed connectivity.