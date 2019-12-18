Skip navigation
Welcome to “The Era of Reg BI”

Risk metrics and new regulations will go hand-in-hand in the coming years.
 

 

Reg BI will transform advisors’ approach to risk metrics, said Aaron Klein, co-founder and CEO of Riskalyze. “The era of Reg BI is here,” he said. In whatever form it eventually takes, Reg BI or another standard that codifies the measures advisors need to take to ensure the advice they provide is appropriate, means advisors need to find a way to measure the risk clients are taking on. 

Klein also said providing risk metrics via Riskalyze hasn’t created liabilities for advisors, but instead made it easier to defend their investing decisions before clients and regulators. 

