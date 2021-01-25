WMRE's Common Area: Why Single Family Rentals Are on the Rise

Brought to you by Ryan

In this episode of Common Area, David Bodamer talks to David Howard, executive director of the National Rental Home Council to discuss how the single family rental market is faring in early 2021.

Together, David and David discuss all the facets of single-family rentals, from the types of investors targeting this market, how fundamentals have held up under the pandemic and what to watch for in the year ahead.

You will learn:

What the NRHC is and how they service the single-family rental investor market

What types of investors have had success growing portfolios and how economies of scale have transformed the sector

How technology is playing a role in the evolution of the single-family rental industry

How build-to-rent developments are becoming a growing trend for generating new supply

And more!

Tune in now.