As 2017 comes to a close, we take a look at the stories that proved the most popular with NREI readers.

This has been a whirlwind year for the commercial real estate industry, with changes in Federal Reserve’s key interest rates and the U.S. tax framework, the reversal of a long-running trend in the CMBS financing sector and a cooling investment sales market. As 2017 comes to a close, we take a look at the stories that proved the most popular with NREI readers.