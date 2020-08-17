Exclusive Research: How HNWIs View CRE in the Wake of COVID-19
NREI’s latest research shows that a majority of industry participants expect affluent investors to increase allocations to commercial real estate over the next 12 months.
Browse content
-
1Commercial real estate pros expect HNWIs to increase their allocations for commercial real estate. Read more
-
2HNWIs tend to be a diverse group with different views on both allocations and investment strategies. Read more
-
3The factors that are most important in HNWIs' decision to invest in commercial real estate have shif Read more
-
4Multifamily and industrial remained entrenched at the top of the list for HNWIs. Read more
-
5COVID-19 may have heightened the attention to dynamics and drivers within individual markets. Read more