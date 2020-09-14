10 Retailers That Have—and 10 That Haven’t—Paid Their Rent as of August

Apparel stores, fitness studios and hair salons continue to be among many retailers struggling to pay rent.

As they figure out ways to function in a pandemic environment, some retailers are beginning to resume rent payments comfortably, while others are still struggling to pay rent month to month, according to the most recent Datex report.

Supermarkets, drugstores, office supply stores and pet supply stores are a few of the segments thriving through the COVID-19 pandemic. Other chains, namely apparel sellers, gyms and fitness studios, beauty salons and movie theaters, are struggling to pay rent. Retailers have announced 7,707 store closures and 3,344 store openings so far this year, according to data collected by Coresight Research.

NREI has been publishing since the beginning of the summer a gallery of retailers that have and have not paid rent earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the updated version of that list.