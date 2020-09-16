Exclusive Research: COVID-19 Weighs on Near-Term Outlook for Seniors Housing
Respondents have a more bullish view for the long-term prospects for the sector.
1Every aspect of the seniors housing sector has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
2Elevating precautions at properties to keep residents safe brings with it more expenses. Read more
3Eroding fundamentals have left operators unsure whether the vacancy rate at properties will rise or Read more
4Deal velocity has slowed as part of a broader drop in commercial real estate investment sales activi Read more
5Market participants are already observing some pent up demand among buyers and sellers. Read more
6Two out of every three seniors housing properties were built before 2000. Read more
7Capital markets have not frozen up completely, but lenders have become more stringent. Read more