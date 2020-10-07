Real Estate Investors Adopt Divergent Strategies Amid Uncertainty
Exclusive survey reveals falling sentiment reiterates caution, but many see opportunity ahead.
Browse content
-
1Falling sentiment reiterates caution, but many see opportunity ahead. Read more
-
2Uncertainty and the impact from economic fallout related to the coronavirus has weighed on transacti Read more
-
3Investors still have ample access to capital, a healthy appetite to increase holdings in the coming Read more
-
4Investors remain bullish on improving industrial values and a majority think now is a good time to b Read more
-
5Confidence in the apartment outlook is still positive, but distinctly more muted in the second half Read more
-
6Despite the negative headlines surrounding COVID-19 cases in senior care facilities, investors still Read more
-
7Investors are more pessimistic in their outlook for improving values in office, retail and hospitali Read more
-
8Hospitality and retail have taken the brunt of the economic impact from the coronavirus-spawned busi Read more
-
9Respondents continue to agree that commercial real estate offers favorable returns compared to other Read more