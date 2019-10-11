NREI's Common Area, Episode 19

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer talks about the big news that hit the shopping sector this week: Bed Bath & Beyond is upping the number of stores it expects to close. As well, you’ll get the latest scoop on CRE investors’ growing interest in casino hotels and investors’ steady attraction to medical office buildings.

In this episode, you will learn:

How a new executive team is looking to salvage Bed Bath & Beyond

Why top casino REITs are succeeding, despite having strong competition in the gaming market

How much medical office space is being generated annually

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top stories!

Read the full stories: