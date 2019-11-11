Skip navigation
NREI's Common Area, Episode 22

In this week's podcast we examine why there's renewed buzz surrounding McDonald's splitting its real estate into a REIT.

In this episode of Common Area Podcast, David Bodamer serves up one hot story that focuses on McDonald’s. Whenever you see its famous golden arches, you probably recognize this ubiquitous restaurant right away. You might also know that McDonald’s is more of a real estate company than they are a fast-food restaurant. But why is this subject making headlines again?  

In this episode, you will learn:

  • How deep the McDonald’s company is into real estate

  • Whether it would make sense to split the company into a REIT and a burger chain

  • The scoop on head office’s soaring profits due to the rent paid on franchised restaurants

  • And more!

Tune in now to get your dose of this week’s top story!

Links to more stories:

