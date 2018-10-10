Scenes from Day One of the Urban Land Institute's Fall 2018 Meeting

The first day of sessions at the ULI fall meeting in Boston covered topics ranging from diversity to blockchain.
The Urban Land Institute (ULI) kicked off its annual fall meeting at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Tuesday, a nearly week-long event focused on how development, urban planning and real estate can create better communities. Tuesday’s presentations touched on the importance—and necessity—of diversity in real estate, the role artists are playing in rejuvenating cities and whether the use of blockchain is realistic for the commercial real estate industry. Here are some photos from the event.
0 comments
Hide comments