The 20 ETFs With the Greatest Outflows in the Past Month

Amid the market drops, these funds saw the most money leave them in the last 30 days.

Measured by one-month net flows to assets ratio.

Minimum of $10 million in net assets. Data as of 6/17/2022.

Aniket Ullal is VP, ETF Data and Analytics for CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research. Aniket founded First Bridge Data, a leading source for global ETF data and analytics that was acquired by CFRA in August 2019.

Prior to starting First Bridge, he had product management responsibility for S&P’s US indices, including the widely followed S&P 500 and S&P/Case-Shiller indices. These indices have over $1 trillion in ETF assets tracking them.

Aniket is the author of 'ETF Investment Strategies' (McGraw-Hill; 2013). He is a graduate of Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.