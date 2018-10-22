Optimizing Your Portfolio with Small Multifamily Financing

|MODERATOR
Sam Chandan
Founder
Chandan Economics
|PRESENTER
Paul Gembara
Director, Credit Risk
Fannie Mae
|PRESENTER
Ann Atkinson
Director, Multifamily
Customer Engagement
Fannie Mae
|PRESENTER
Frank Lutz
Executive Vice
President
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
This informative presentation from Arbor and Fannie Mae will present actionable ways for small multifamily owners and operators to optimize and expand their portfolios. Expert panelists on this complimentary live webinar will offer their insights on how to leverage small multifamily financing to grow your portfolio, maximize returns and achieve your investment goals in the current multifamily environment.
Moderated by distinguished professor and economist Sam Chandan and hosted by National Real Estate Investor, financing experts from Fannie Mae and Arbor will present practical information addressing:
- Trends and opportunities in the small multifamily sector
- Demographic research and performance metrics on the overall multifamily market
- Finding the right loan program to fit your investment goals
- Innovative technology that can get you your financing faster
