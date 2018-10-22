Optimizing Your Portfolio with Small Multifamily Financing









MODERATOR

Sam Chandan

Founder

Chandan Economics



PRESENTER

Paul Gembara

Director, Credit Risk

Fannie Mae



PRESENTER

Ann Atkinson

Director, Multifamily

Customer Engagement

Fannie Mae PRESENTER

Frank Lutz

Executive Vice

President

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

This informative presentation from Arbor and Fannie Mae will present actionable ways for small multifamily owners and operators to optimize and expand their portfolios. Expert panelists on this complimentary live webinar will offer their insights on how to leverage small multifamily financing to grow your portfolio, maximize returns and achieve your investment goals in the current multifamily environment.



Moderated by distinguished professor and economist Sam Chandan and hosted by National Real Estate Investor, financing experts from Fannie Mae and Arbor will present practical information addressing:

Trends and opportunities in the small multifamily sector

Demographic research and performance metrics on the overall multifamily market

Finding the right loan program to fit your investment goals

Innovative technology that can get you your financing faster

*CFP, CIMA®, CPWA®, and AEP® CE Credits have been applied for and are pending approval.



Not able to attend? Register anyway! Archived versions of National Real Estate Investor webinars are available to watch On Demand shortly after broadcast.



