CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) posted record earnings of $306 million in the third quarter, a 23 percent jump from the same period last year, putting it on track to surpass a goal CEO Andy Florance has been shooting for since 2014. The District-based commercial real estate data company's fortunes have been driven higher by a number of factors, including the migration of customers from former competitor Xceligent Inc.

