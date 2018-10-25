Menu
Gambling Regulators Expect December Hearing on Wynn Suitability

Massachusetts lawmakers will hold a hearing on the company's suitability to hold a gaming license in its commonwealth.

Massachusetts gambling regulators expect to host a hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts Ltd. to hold a gaming license in the commonwealth during the first two weeks of December, months later than originally anticipated. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s investigations and enforcement bureau launched an investigation into Wynn Resorts Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) in January following a bombshell Wall Street Journal report detailing an alleged decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.

