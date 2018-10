Two New York companies focused on rethinking their respective industries are collaborating. Lemonade, the insurance upstart that recently raised $120 million in series C funding, is teaming up with WeWork to provide renters insurance to WeLive members. WeLive is WeWork's residential offering, launched in 2016 as a "communal atmosphere" consisting of small apartments, shared kitchens, lounges, Murphy beds, beer, yoga, laundry services and an enticing low price.

