GLP's $20 Billion U.S. Arm Is Said to Get Interest from Prologis

(Bloomberg)—Prologis Inc. has expressed interest in buying GLP Pte’s U.S. operations as the Singapore-based warehouse owner prepares an initial public offering of the unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Prologis has held talks with GLP about acquiring the division, which could fetch more than $20 billion, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. GLP has drawn interest from other potential acquirers in recent weeks for the closely held company but is focused on taking it public, one of the people said.

Discussions with Prologis are at an early stage and no deal is imminent, the people said.

Representatives for Prologis and GLP declined to comment.

GLP, which has some $64 billion in assets under management, is working with banks on a potential IPO of its U.S. division this year, people familiar with the matter said in April.

The Chicago-based unit manages about 1,345 properties and 185 million square feet across the U.S., according to its website.

San Francisco-based Prologis is one of the world’s largest owners of industrial real estate, with more than 3,700 buildings and about $97 billion assets under management, according to its website.

Its shares fell 2.3 percent to $74.49 at 1:44 p.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of about $47 billion.

Prologis acquired DCT Industrial Trust Inc. last year for more than $8 billion, its second largest deal after merging in 2011 with AMB Property Corp.

--With assistance from Ruth David, Manuel Baigorri and Vinicy Chan.To contact the reporter on this story: Gillian Tan in New York at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at [email protected]; Alan Goldstein at [email protected] Matthew Monks

COPYRIGHT

© 2019 Bloomberg L.P