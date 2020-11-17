Understanding Property Valuation Disruptors

Figuring out how to value properties amid unprecedented circumstances has been a challenge that's vexed commercial real estate pros throughout 2020.

New data, new technology and new property types are all changing the game for the experts who estimate the value of real estate properties.

CBRE has identified 10 innovations and disruptions that will impact property valuation around the world in the coming years. CBRE has released these insights in its new report, “Building a Smart Future: Identifying, Understanding and Leveraging Property Valuation Disruptors.”

“Beyond simply harnessing new data, valuers will have to apply and interpret how this information impacts current and future value,” says Thomas Edwards, global president of valuation and advisory services for CBRE, working in the firms Dallas office.