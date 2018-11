An Atlanta-based company is partnering with an arm of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) in a $600 million investment in workforce housing in the Southeast. The multifamily portfolio acquisitions in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Charleston, S.C., totaling nearly $600 million, are the fifth joint venture between Atlanta's Carroll Organization and PGIM Real Estate since December 2017.

View Original Article