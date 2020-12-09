10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry (Dec. 10, 2020)

- California Could Extend Eviction Moratorium to January 2022 “To avoid eviction, renters who attest to hardship due to the pandemic would need to pay at least 25 percent of the rent owed between Sept. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021. Then, any remaining amounts owed to the landlord would be converted to civil debt and could not be used as the basis of an eviction. Landlords would be able to file a lawsuit in small claims court to recover rent owed from tenants starting Jan. 1, 2022.” (Commercial Observer)
- Inside the plight of a small retail landlord “The struggling landlord took Le Pain to landlord-tenant court in August 2019. Or tried to, at least. After Swerdloff waited six months for a hearing, the judge threw out the case on a technicality — one of the five addresses where the subpoena was served was incorrect. His options all but exhausted, Swerdloff turned to civil court.” (The Real Deal)
- California judge says L.A. officials 'arbitrarily' set outdoor dining ban “The tentative ruling to block the open-ended ban won't have immediate practical consequences for Los Angeles-area restaurants, as the county is now under a temporary stay-home order tied to the region's quickly diminishing ICU capacity. But it marks a symbolic and legal victory for those challenging the emergency powers flexed by state and local officials — and a rare setback for public health authorities facing a worsening crisis.” (Politico)
- Bankrupt Ann Taylor Owner Gets Green Light for Sale Despite DOJ Objection “The deal, which could close by next week, will preserve the business as a going concern with at least 900 stores. As of late August, Ascena operated 1,500 retail locations throughout the U.S., down from its previous roughly 2,800 stores.” (The Wall Street Journal)
- California Towns Rebel Against Pandemic Restaurant Restrictions “While largely symbolic because there is no process for local jurisdictions to easily create their own health departments, city councils across the county have in recent days passed resolutions to do exactly that — or to annex and join a city that already has its own.” (The New York Times)
- Facebook Pledges $150 Million to Build Homes for Silicon Valley’s Poorest “This investment represents the latest details from Facebook, which in October last year said it was providing $1 billion to help ease a shortage of affordable housing in Silicon Valley. Facebook said it expects its fund to support the development of at least 2,000 units targeted at extremely low-income residents.” (The Wall Street Journal)
- The risk of getting coronavirus at Bay Area schools is low. So why is fear of returning still so high? “Recent data out of Marin County, where nearly 80% of public and private schools are open, show her hunch is correct. With nearly 13,000 students attending in-person classes each day, the risk of getting the virus at a school is lower than the chance of getting it in the community as a whole, health officials said.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- CBRE, Trammell Crow Make Top Leadership Changes “CBRE has announced leadership changes for both its real estate investment business and its development subsidiary, Trammell Crow Co. Mike Lafitte, Matt Khourie and Adam Weers will assume new C-suite roles starting next year.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- LaSalle Investment Management Names CEO “Mark Gabbay, who is currently CEO & CIO of LaSalle Asia Pacific, will be taking over the role of Jeff Jacobson, LaSalle Global’s CEO. Gabbay joined LaSalle in 2010 as CIO for Asia Pacific and became the region’s CEO in 2015. Now in his new role as LaSalle Global CEO, Gabbay will be responsible for the overall leadership and strategic direction of the company while reporting to Christian Ulbrich, president & CEO of JLL. (Commercial Property Executive)
- Real estate firm raising funds to buy Trump's childhood home as gift to departing president “A real estate firm representing President Trump’s childhood home in Queens has launched a crowdfunding campaign asking Trump supporters to purchase the property in the president’s honor.” (The Hill)
0 comments
Hide comments