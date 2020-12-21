10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry (Dec. 21, 2020)

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has struck a deal to acquire property management software developer RealPage for $9.6 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal. Reactions from Marketwatch and The New York Times assess some of the new COVID-19 relief packages measures meant to help renters and whether the deal is big enough to provide the needed jolt to the U.S. economy going forward. These are among today’s must reads from around the commercial real estate industry.