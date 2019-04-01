10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 1, 2019)

- A Buyer’s Market? Hopes Rise with Falling Rates, More Homes for Sale “The spring home-buying season is shaping up as the best in years, offering new opportunities after last year’s tough housing market drove away many would-be buyers.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- New York Budget Set to Charge NYC Congestion Fee, Tax Mansions “New York lawmakers are moving toward approving a $175.5 billion budget that includes tolls on cars entering midtown Manhattan, increases sales taxes on multimillion-dollar city homes and implements a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.” (Bloomberg)
- Student Loan Debt Still Impacting Millennial Homebuyers “Student loan debt, currently estimated at 1.56 trillion is still impacting Millennial homebuyers according to a recent report from Bankrate.com.” (Forbes)
- Rainey Tower is First to Combine Retail, Office, Housing “When it opens in the first quarter of 2021, The Quincy will be the first to combine retail, office and residential uses all in one building within the Rainey Street District.” (GlobeSt.com)
- The High-Earning Renter Segment is Growing Fast “The high-earning renter segment is growing rapidly according to a recent report from Apartmentlist.com. The higher-earning renter household ($100,000 annual earnings) is the “fastest growing segment of the U.S. housing market,” according to the report.” (Forbes)
- How Amazon Goes Small to Make it in New York “Amazon.com Inc.’s first major New York City distribution center is nearly the size of 15 football fields and can spit out more than one million items a day during its busiest period.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Increase in Insureds and Aging Population Boost Medical Demand “There are two primary drivers of medical office demand and healthcare employment growth: an aging population and an increase in the insured population.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Construction Spending Jumps 1% in February after Big January Gain “Construction spending climbed 1% in February following a revised 2.5% gain in January, suggesting a rebound in early 2019 after a bout of weakness toward the end of last year.” (MarketWatch)
- Hawaii’s Answer to Hudson Yards: This 60-acre megaproject in Honolulu “Hudson Yards isn’t the only large-scale project celebrating milestones this spring.” (The Real Deal, subscription required)
- WeWork faces uphill climb from Europe's lenders "The owner of a London office building negotiated a lease with a company that wanted all eight floors. To his surprise, his bankers at ING Groep shot it down. ING balked because a single tenant, WeWork, would be responsible for paying all the rent. And the Dutch bank is not alone." (The Business Times)
