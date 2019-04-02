10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 2, 2019)

- Amazon Cuts More Prices at Whole Foods “Amazon.com Inc. is planning to cut prices on hundreds of items at Whole Foods stores this week, as the e-commerce giant seeks to change the chain’s high-cost image amid intense competition among grocers.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Manhattan Real Estate Sales Fall for Sixth Straight Quarter – Longest Losing Streak in 30 Years “Manhattan real estate had its worst first quarter since the financial crisis, capping the longest losing streak for sales in over 30 years, according to a new report.” (CNBC)
- Affordable Housing Crisis Spreads Throughout World “Cities around the world, from New York to London to Stockholm to Sydney, are struggling to solve growing affordable housing crises.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Wall Street Puts the Squeeze on the Housing Market "President George W. Bush pledged to make the U.S. an “ownership society” and tried to promote homeownership via tax credits, assistance with down payments and a variety of other programs. In 2004, this probably looked like a good bet -- the U.S. homeownership rate had risen to about 69 percent, from 64 percent in the mid-1990s.” (Bloomberg)
- Real Estate Website Zillow Expands into the Mortgage Business “Real estate website Zillow on Tuesday announced a new “Home Loans” division that will allow users shopping for mortgages to receive financing directly from the company.” (CNBC)
- Homebuying Startups Keep Raising Money in Softer Housing Market “Slowing home sales haven’t stopped investors from backing startups that buy and sell residential real estate.” (Bloomberg)
- New Home Sales in U.S. Uptick in February “According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau, sales of newly built, single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,00 units in February 2019 after an upwardly revised January 2019 report.” (World Property Journal)
- Every Real Estate Company Should Have a Tech Team “Technology may have come late to the commercial real estate market, but it is coming fate. Technology is quickly penetrating the industry, and it is promising disruption.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Cushman & Wakefield Takes Aim at Sports Development “Pro sports team owners are increasingly playing the role of real estate developer around their stadiums, and Cushman & Wakefield hopes to give them a hand.” (Crain’s Chicago Business)
- With Rents on Rise, City Makes Room for ‘Tiny Homes’ on Land it Owns “This Phoenix suburb is hoping to help solve its growing affordable housing problem with a community of 600-square-feet homes.” (USA Today)
