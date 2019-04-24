10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 24, 2019)

- More States Are Pursuing Rent Control. That’s Bad News for Landlords. “Big apartment owners are forecast to post strong earnings when they start reporting this week, but a number of state-sponsored rent-control measures are starting to raise longer-term concerns.” (The Wall Street Journal)
- 3 Technologies Shaping The Future Of Estate Agency “For at least 20 years, technology has been building momentum in the property industry.” (Forbes)
- When Office Buildings Go Beyond Green “Developers and landlords have for decades sought green certification to help them attain a level of sustainability that can make their buildings more efficient, and cheaper, to maintain in the long run.” (The New York Times)
- Brooklyn’s Long-Stalled Tallest Tower Poised to Rise With New Loan “Brooklyn’s tallest skyscraper is finally set to rise. The project’s developer Michael Stern on Tuesday closed on a $664.1 million loan package that will enable his company to fund his 1,066-foot-tall apartment tower in downtown Brooklyn, according to people familiar with the deal.” (The Wall Street Journal)
- Industrial Leasing Slows in First Quarter “Experts can’t pinpoint the cause of the shift, but it could be caused be low lease renewals or low available supply of new product.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Retail Investment Trends “Understanding current retail investment trends and creating a cogent strategy based on those trends calls for sorting out a variety of complex, even contradictory forces.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Industrial Supply Catches Up With Demand “For the first time in a long time, the demand for warehouses in the U.S. roughly matched the demand of the newly constructed supply leading to a relatively flat absorption rate for the first quarter of 2019, according to a new industrial and logistics report from CBRE.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Silicon Valley's Office, R&D Markets Off to Slow Start in 2019 “Silicon Valley's tech space is off to a sluggish start in 2019, after having combined for a robust 2.85 million square feet (msf) of occupancy growth in 2018 -- largely stemming from the office sector.” (World Property Journal)
- Property Bigs Converting Garment District Building to Office Condos “Hidrock Properties is converting one of its Garment District loft buildings into office condominiums.” (New York Post)
- The Downturn Is Coming. Can the We Company Survive the Storm? “In January, Adam Neumann went on CNBC to quiet concerns that his company, WeWork, was in trouble.” (The Real Deal)
0 comments
Hide comments