10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 26, 2019)

- U.S. Economy Grew at 3.2% Rate in First Quarter “Rumors of the economic expansion’s death appear to have been greatly exaggerated.” (The New York Times)
- Amazon Will Spend $800 Million to Move to One-Day Delivery “Amazon.com Inc. will spend $800 million in the current quarter to increase delivery speed for Prime members to one day from two, the company announced Thursday.” (Bloomberg)
- Biggest Retail Strike Since 2003 Sent Shoppers to Competition “Even as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. get battered by rival Amazon.com Inc.’s decision to speed up free shipping, the mega retailers do have something to cheer.” (Bloomberg)
- Macy’s Shares Rise 2% on Report Retailer May Build Office Tower on Top of Flagship New York Store “Shares of retailer Macy’s rose 2% Wednesday, following a report the retailer may build an office tower on top its flagship New York store.” (CNBC)
- Four Ways the Restaurant Industry Is Changing “Millennial spending on restaurants is driving rapid change in the food-and-beverage industry.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Sweetgreen Scraps Its Cashless Policy as Criticism Grows “The salad chain Sweetgreen said Thursday that it would start accepting legal tender, amid a growing backlash to “cashless” stores around the country.” (The New York Times)
- 10 Tips People New To Hotel And Commercial Property Ownership Need To Know “Entrepreneurs making their first foray into the hotel or commercial property real estate industry may not necessarily know what they are getting themselves into.” (Forbes)
- Office Landlords Embarking on Improvements to Remain Competitive “The need to upgrade the 36-story Park Tower building in downtown Tampa was black and white to owners City Office REIT Inc., Feldman Equities LLC and Tower Realty Partners.” (Business Observer)
- Dying Malls Resurrected in Multifamily Markets “As major anchor retailers at malls continue to shut their doors — Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Sears — those properties are finding a common ground to repurpose the space.” (HousingWire)
- IPOs Hold Off Homeowners and Buyers, For Now “Following a lackluster first quarter for housing market activity in the Bay Area, potential impacts around Lyft’s, Uber’s and Pinterest’s already filed IPOs, and other anticipated IPOs have started driving buyer and seller behaviors.” (GlobeSt.com)
