10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (April 4, 2019)

- New Real-Estate Tax Hits Industry, $2 Million Homes “Wealthy homeowners won’t be the only ones to feel the pinch of New York City’s new real-estate tax law.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Manufacturing Surge, a Boon for Trump, May Be Fading “For President Trump’s first two years in office, an unexpected rebound in manufacturing jobs helped bolster his claims that he was restoring the United States’ battered industrial sector.” (New York Times)
- U.S.-China Trade Talks in ‘End Game’ but No Final Deal Yet, Chamber Leader Says “The U.S. and China are moving toward “the end game” in trade talks but are unlikely to complete a deal this week, said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s executive vice president.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- WeWork Buys Office Cleaning and Management Startup Managed by Q “WeWork has swept up another startup in a bid to bolster its strength as a global workspace company.” (CNN)
- Quad Prep School Opening New Location “A downtown school is expanding to another location.” (New York Post)
- WeWork on Pace To Be Denver’s Largest User of Office Space By Next Year “Last year, WeWork officials touted that the New York-based co-working space provider was on pace to be Denver’s single biggest office space user by 2020.” (Denver Post)
- Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht Says Real Estate Health Is Tied to Tech “The fate of U.S. office markets is intertwined with that of the biggest technology companies, Starwood Capital Group Chairman Barry Sternlicht said.” (Bloomberg)
- A Closer Look at the Impact of Big Data in Multifamily “We’re finally beginning to see supply eclipse demand in multifamily markets across the nation.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Facebook Sets its Sights on Housing. Should Zillow be Worried? “In March, Facebook said it had agreed to a settlement with civil rights groups over discrimination in the way it has allowed advertisers to target audiences.” (MarketWatch)
- Opportunity Zones Heat Up in South Florida “Most real estate professionals are now aware that the federal Opportunity Zone tax incentive program became effective in 2018 and that Qualified Opportunity Zones are located in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.” (Commercial Property Executive)
