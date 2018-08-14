10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 14, 2018)

- Here’s Why America’s Houses Are Getting Older “A few more gray hairs, a creaky back... do you ever catch yourself feeling, well, old? It’s not just you: America’s housing stock is also aging.” (MarketWatch)
- From Stores To Showrooms: Evolving The In-Store Experience And Underwriting Practices “But stores have traditionally served other functions as well. They were warehouses for storing inventory and receiving shipments of new merchandise, logistics hubs where you could deliver products directly into consumers’ hands and process their returns, and brand-reinforcing marketing vehicles in which salespeople could answer customers’ questions amid design, merchandising, signage, sounds and smells that enhanced the experience. Today, these separate functions are breaking apart.” (Forbes)
- Healthy Development: Miami's Next Hot Neighborhood “Miami’s next hot neighborhood for development conjures up a distinctly Florida image that may not be welcome there: alligators.” (com)
- Lease Buyout Pays for Private Equity Firm’s Move “Leon Black’s Apollo Global Management saw its total assets under management swell to $270 billion in the 12 months ended June 30.” (The New York Post)
- Why CRE Needs to Invest in Technology Now “With rapid population growth, urbanization and increasing institutional capital investment on the horizon, the industry will to create efficiency through technology to keep up.” (com)
- Health Care, Tech Drive Growth in Indianapolis “The pool of talent coming from local universities, along with a reasonable cost of living and doing business, continue to attract residents and employers to the area, boosting multifamily demand.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- The NYC Hotel Construction Boom Is Back “Hotel units as share of total active construction rebounds to 2013 levels.” (The Real Deal)
- Supporters of $10 Billion in New Commercial Property Taxes Say Measure Will Qualify for 2020 Ballot “If approved, the ballot measure would keep the property tax system essentially unchanged for homeowners, but owners of large commercial buildings would have their properties re-assessed in 2022 and every three years after that.” (San Francisco Business Times, subscription required)
- Fix Flood Insurance Before the Next Storm Hits “As peak hurricane season approaches, Congress passed a short-term extension to the National Flood Insurance Program that grants lawmakers four months to fix it. They had better do so before more New Yorkers suffer the consequences of its dysfunction.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Major Miami Mixed-Use Project Reaches Completion “With the last temporary certificate of occupancy in place, Integra Investments concluded the development of the 1.2 million-square-foot Aventura ParkSquare in Aventura, Fla.” (Commercial Property Executive)
